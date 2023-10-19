Why Crocs (CROX) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Crocs (CROX) closed the most recent trading day at $84.45, moving -1% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.96%.

Shares of the footwear company witnessed a loss of 3% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 5.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crocs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.09, marking a 4.04% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, up 4.27% from the year-ago period.

CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.10 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.81% and +12.76%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Crocs. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Crocs holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Crocs is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.54.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 181, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

