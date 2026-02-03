Why Critical Minerals Corp. Rallied Today on a Tough Day for the Markets

Key Points

Critical Minerals rose in line with other mining stocks today, especially miners for rare earths.

The sector rose after the White House announced "Project Vault."

Project Vault aims to expand the variety and amount of minerals the U.S. government will purchase for its stockpile, adding to global demand.

10 stocks we like better than Critical Metals ›

Shares of rare-earth and lithium miner Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: CRML) rallied 12.4% on Tuesday as of 2:05 p.m. EDT. The move was all the more impressive as the broader market indexes were largely down severely.

Critical Minerals was up and to the right along with other mining stocks today, after the Trump Administration's Department of the Interior disclosed that it would expand the focus of "Project Vault," which aims to stockpile critical materials.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Critical Minerals is a Greenland-focused rare-earth company

Critical Minerals Corp. is a subsidiary of European Lithium Limited. It has significant interests in the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Southwest Austria and the Tanbreez Project, a rare-earth mining project in Greenland.

That's why the stock benefited when the White House disclosed "Project Vault" yesterday, while elaborating on the new initiative today. Under Project Vault, the Department of the Interior will expand its stockpiles set aside for national defense to include more quantities and a greater variety of critical materials for American businesses in case of shortages.

The list of over 50 critical minerals includes both rare-earth and lithium. And while Critical Minerals Corp. is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and a subsidiary of a European company, the U.S. could very well buy some of its output when its projects come to fruition. At the very least, having the U.S. government purchase incremental amounts of these metals will increase overall demand and help buoy global metals prices.

Critical Materials is highly speculative

Of note, Critical Materials Corporation is still pre-revenue, with its mining projects projected to start up in 2028. As such, this is a highly speculative name that tends to trade on news related to the Trump Administration's interest in critical materials, as well as sovereignty issues regarding Greenland.

As such, I would steer investors toward other mining stocks with current operations, or at least projects inside the U.S. where the government has taken an interest.

Should you buy stock in Critical Metals right now?

Before you buy stock in Critical Metals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Critical Metals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $446,319!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,827!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 932% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2026.

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.