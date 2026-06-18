Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Has Been on a Roller-Coaster Ride This Year

Key Points

Commercial adoption remains slower than many investors expected.

Future growth depends on execution, not scientific breakthroughs.

Pipeline success could unlock significant future revenue streams.

10 stocks we like better than CRISPR Therapeutics ›

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) has been anything but stable this year. Over the past six months, the stock has experienced sharp swings as the market attempts to determine whether CRISPR is becoming a commercial-stage biotech company or a high-risk clinical-stage play.

The answer is somewhere in between.

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The long road to commercialization

CRISPR Therapeutics' biggest milestone came in late 2023, when CASGEVY, the gene-editing therapy it developed alongside Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), became the first CRISPR-based treatment ever approved by regulators for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

But historical wins don't always translate into immediate revenue. By the first quarter of 2026, CRISPR Therapeutics reported revenue of just $1.46 million while posting a net loss of $122.9 million. And this begs the question: How long will it take for CASGEVY to move from a scientific breakthrough to a commercially meaningful product?

Commercial adoption at a snail's pace

To be sure, treating patients with gene-editing therapies isn't as simple as writing a prescription. Patients must undergo specialized treatment at centers, complex preparation procedures, and lengthy approval processes. As a result, commercial adoption can only develop gradually rather than all at once.

Now the company has reported a growing number of authorized treatment centers across the United States and Europe, but that still doesn't provide the evidence we need to see that patient volumes can scale meaningfully over the next several years.

Fortunately, CRISPR's balance sheet is strong, and that gives it some breathing room. The company ended the first quarter with approximately $2.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. That gives management considerable flexibility to continue funding research programs without raising capital in the near future.

A $22 billion opportunity

One of CRISPR's most closely watched treatments is CTX112, an investigational CAR-T therapy for cancer. Early clinical data generated considerable interest because CTX112 is designed as an "off-the-shelf" CAR-T therapy.

Unlike traditional CAR-T treatments, which must be custom-manufactured from each patient's own cells, CTX112 is derived from healthy donor cells and can potentially be produced at scale. If successful, that could lower manufacturing costs, shorten treatment timelines, and make CAR-T therapy available to more patients.

If you're unfamiliar, CAR-T is a type of cancer treatment that genetically reprograms a patient's immune cells to recognize and attack cancer more effectively. Its market value clocked in at around $5.8 billion in 2025, and by 2033, it could be worth more than $22 billion.

Even capturing just 5% of a future CAR-T market would imply more than $1 billion in annual revenue potential.

Of course, CTX112 is still years away from potential approval. And right now, the market is simply trying to value a company that now has an approved commercial product, more than $2 billion in cash, and multiple potentially important pipeline programs while weighing ongoing losses, uncertain commercial adoption rates, and the inherent risks of drug development.

Make no mistake: The stock's volatility isn't being driven by one event. It's being driven by the market's attempt to determine how much future value to assign to a company transitioning from a promising gene-editing pioneer to a commercial biotechnology business.

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Jeff Siegel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.