Why Is CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP). Shares have added about 3.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CRISPR Therapeutics due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q3, Sales Miss Estimates

CRISPR Therapeutics reported a third-quarter 2025 loss of $1.17 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.32. The company had incurred a loss of $1.01 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues, comprising only grant revenues, amounted to $0.9 million in the quarter, which significantly missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.7 million. In the year-ago period, CRSP recorded total revenues of $0.6 million, which also comprised grant revenues.

Quarter in Detail

Research and development (R&D) expenses declined 28% year over year to $58.9 million due to reduced manufacturing and employee-related costs. General and administrative expenses fell 3% year over year to $16.9 million in the quarter.

CRISPR Therapeutics reported net collaboration expense of $57.1 million in the quarter compared with $11.2 million recorded in the year-ago period. This uptick is mainly due to the company reaching a deferral limit in the year-ago period on costs related to the Casgevy program.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted 6.45% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, CRISPR Therapeutics has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock has a score of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, CRISPR Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

CRISPR Therapeutics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), has gained 13.4% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2025.

Acadia reported revenues of $278.63 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +11.3%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares with $0.20 a year ago.

Acadia is expected to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -17.7%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.9%.

Acadia has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

