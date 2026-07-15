Why Crescent Energy (CRGY) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Crescent Energy (CRGY) closed the most recent trading day at $10.17, moving +1.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.62%.

Shares of the oil and gas company witnessed a loss of 7.49% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 1.03%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crescent Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 3, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.57, reflecting a 32.56% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.23 billion, up 37.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $4.81 billion, which would represent changes of +25.56% and +34.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Crescent Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 10.8% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Crescent Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Crescent Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.43. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.01.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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