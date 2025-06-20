Why Credo Technology Stock Was Marching Higher This Week

Data center connectivity solutions company Credo Technology (NASDAQ: CRDO) won attention from many stock market participants this week, thanks in no small part to an analyst flagging it as a top pick in the small and mid-cap categories.

With this pleasant tailwind at its back, Credo's share price was a robust 16%-plus higher as of late Thursday night, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

A bull gets more bullish

The pundit behind the price target boost was TD Cowen's Joshua Buchalter, who on Wednesday upped his fair value assessment on Credo stock to $95 per share; previously he had tagged it as potentially being worth $85. In making the change he left his buy rating intact.

Not only that; according to reports, Buchalter and TD Cowen now consider Credo his company's best small- or mid-cap idea for 2025. That's meaningful, given the many stocks in those two categories.

In his Credo update, the analyst was particularly enthusiastic about the effect of artificial intelligence (AI) demand on Credo's business. Many companies are racing to enhance their products and services with AI functionalities, and data centers must upgrade to handle the huge resource needs of the technology.

Full steam ahead

It hasn't escaped Buchalter's notice that Credo is also a high-growth and high-margin company, and it's entirely possible that management will be able to maintain (or even exceed) the torrid growth it has shown of late. This company's stock is a fine buy on the continued rise of AI, and the prognosticator's optimism is justified.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.