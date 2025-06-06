Why Credo Technology Rocketed Higher This Week

Shares of data center connectivity company Credo Technology (NASDAQ: CRDO) rocketed 19.8% this week through Thursday trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Credo reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report this week, posting triple-digit growth on the back of strong adoption of its data center connectivity solutions.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Importantly, Credo also noted two more hyperscaler customers that would come online later this year, diversifying the company away from its main customer, Amazon.

Credo is in the steep part of the "S"-curve

In its fiscal fourth quarter, Credo grew revenue a whopping 179.7% to $170 million, topping estimates by over $10 million, and also posted $0.35 in non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share, beating expectations by $0.08.

Credo developed a novel type of data center cable called active electrical cables, which offer better copper connectivity over a longer distance and in a more "versatile" form factor than other solutions. Thus, AECs have been taking share from direct-attach cables and laser-based optical connections within AI data centers.

As an AEC pioneer, Credo has benefited from the exploding demand for artificial intelligence data centers and connectivity. Amazon Web Services was an early adopter and made up 61% of Credo's revenue last quarter.

However, Credo is now seeing wider adoption of its solutions, with Microsoft and Elon Musk's xAI growing to 12% and 11% of last quarter's revenue. Moreover, on the conference call, management noted two more "hyper-scalers" will become customers in the fiscal year ahead.

Credo is an AI darling, but the stock is pricey

Credo's management guided for 12% sequential growth in the current quarter, but given recent history, the company will probably beat those expectations handily. For their part, analysts expect 82.4% revenue growth in the year ahead.

Shares now trade at roughly 50 times forward earnings, which accounts for all that growth ahead. So, Credo, unfortunately, is still quite expensive, even more so than other AI leaders. Nevertheless, it's hard to deny its strong growth prospects. The question, of course, is how long that strong growth lasts, because investors are now pricing in several years of it.

Should you invest $1,000 in Credo Technology Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Credo Technology Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Credo Technology Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $674,395!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $858,011!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 997% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Billy Duberstein has positions in Amazon and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.