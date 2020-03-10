Why Credit Card Stocks Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA), Visa (NYSE: V), Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS), and Capital One (NYSE: COF) all rose more than 5% on Tuesday, as hopes for tax cuts fueled investor optimism.

So what

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) gained more than 1,100 points after news broke that President Trump pitched a 0% payroll tax rate to Republican lawmakers, which could potentially go into effect for the rest of 2020.

A tax cut of that magnitude would be likely to spur consumer spending, helping to offset the expected fallout from the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic. Much of that spending would probably take place on debit and credit cards, such as those from Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and Capital One.

Credit card stocks rebounded on Tuesday. Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Anything that boosts consumer optimism and spending is likely to be a boon for credit card companies. Many of these stocks have seen their prices fall sharply in recent days, as investors have grown more concerned regarding the potential for the COVID-19 outbreak to lead to a sharp downturn in the global economy. Should tax cuts help to ward off a recession in the U.S., the digital payment companies will no doubt benefit.

10 stocks we like better than Visa

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Visa wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.