Why CRA International (CRAI) Has Gained 32.9% in the Past Year?

Shares of CRA International, Inc. CRAI have gained 32.9% in the past year compared with 22.3% fall of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The upside was primarily driven by diversified business and strong shareholder-friendly measures.

Reasons for Upside

CRA International has a diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. Being proficient in multiple industries helps the company meet varying client needs and offer other innovative services. Further, CRAI gets to know about business strategies adopted across the world. This multidisciplinary set up enables it to bring experts from all fields under one platform. The diversification in business helps reduce the company’s dependence on any specific market, industry or geographic area and also boosts CRAI’sability to adapt to changing conditions.

We are impressed with CRA International consistent record of returning value to shareholders in the form of dividend and share repurchases. In 2021, 2020 and 2019, the company repurchased shares worth $44.9 million, $13.4 million and $18.1 million, respectively. It paid $8.29 million, $7.50 million and $6.54 million in dividends during 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to create value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.

Favorable Estimate Revision

Driven by the above tailwinds, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has moved up 3.6% to $6.10 per share in the past 90 days.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

CRA International currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector like Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH and DocuSign, Inc. DOCU.

Booz Allen carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.9%.

Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.

DocuSign is currently Zacks #1 Ranked. DOCU has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.7%.

DOCU delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.6%, on average.

