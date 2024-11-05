Why CPI Card Group Stock Popped 12% Today

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ: PMTS) stock rose 12.2% through 12:30 p.m. ET Tuesday despite reporting only mixed results in its Q3 earnings report this morning.

On the plus side, the manufacturer of credit and debit cards for issuance by banks beat analyst revenue expectations, reporting $124.8 million in sales where $117.1 million had been expected. At the same time, CPI's profits were only $0.11 per share, far less than the predicted $0.51.

CPI Q3 earnings

Sales surged 18% year over year, with CPI reporting strong sales of both debit and credit cards, and prepaid cards as well. Earnings, however, tumbled 67% as the company incurred $8.8 million in costs to refinance its debt.

As CPI explained, it redeemed its $268 million worth of senior secured notes (due in 2026 and paying 8.6% interest), and replaced them with $285 million in senior secured notes (due in 2029) paying 10% interest. The company also entered into a $75 million revolving credit facility giving it additional access to capital as needed.

The net effect of these moves will be to increase interest costs for CPI going forward -- but also to push out the due date for its debt by three years. Additionally, CPI noted that its majority stockholder sold 1.4 million shares of stock onto the public market, reducing its stake from 56% to 43% of the company, such that CPI no longer has a controlling shareholder.

Is CPI Card stock a buy?

Turning to guidance, CPI said sales will grow in the mid- to high single digits this year (i.e., faster than previously expected), and with higher-than-expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) as well. Free cash flow will be "slightly below the 2023 level," versus a prior prediction of nearly a 50% reduction -- also a big improvement.

Roughly speaking, investors might therefore expect free cash flow of perhaps $25 million this year -- a guess that, if correct, could value the stock at as little as 11 times FCF. Not bad, in other words, for a company now growing sales at 18%.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $22,050 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $41,999 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $407,440!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 4, 2024

Rich Smith has positions in Cpi Card Group. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.