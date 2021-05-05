Why Coursera Stock Got a Failing Grade on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of Coursera (NYSE: COUR) closed 8% lower on Wednesday after the online education provider reported impressive revenue growth -- but even more impressive losses -- in its first quarterly earnings report since its recent initial public offering.

So what

Coursera grew its revenue 64% year over year, to $88.4 million in Q1 2021. Gross profits grew even faster, up 71% year over year. Operating costs grew fast as well -- but not as fast as revenues, up only 56%.

Still, this resulted in bigger losses this quarter than one year ago -- an operating loss of $18.4 million (up 25% year over year), and a net loss of $0.45 per share (up 12.5%). On the plus side, free cash flow at the company improved somewhat, from negative $9.9 million (including capitalized software costs) in Q1 2020 to negative $8.6 million in Q1 2021.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Coursera provided new guidance for the current fiscal second quarter of 2021, predicting that revenue will range from $89 million to $93 million, thus growing sequentially. For the full year, Coursera anticipates revenue ranging from $369 million to $381 million.

"Adjusted" earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) will be negative both for the current quarter and for the year, but management did not give estimates for either GAAP operating or net income.

10 stocks we like better than Coursera, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coursera, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.