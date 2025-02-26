Why Coupang Stock Was Moving Higher Today

Shares of Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) were moving higher today after the technology company reported better-than-expected results in its fourth-quarter earnings report. As of 11:44 a.m. ET, the stock was up 4.6%.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Coupang keeps growing

Coupang -- which is headquartered in Seattle, operates in several countries, and generates sales primarily in South Korea -- has embraced an Amazon-like business model, with e-commerce anchoring a number of satellite businesses. It said that revenue in the quarter rose 21%, or 28% on a currency-neutral basis, to $7.96 billion. That was short of estimates at $8.14 billion, but that may be due to greater-than-expected currency headwinds.

Where Coupang's growth came from was also important. Product commerce, its core e-commerce business, rose 9%, or 16% on a currency-neutral basis, to $6.9 billion. Active customers rose 10% to 22.8 million. However, the real highlight seemed to be growth in its developing offerings, which include international business, food delivery under Coupang Eats, mobile games under Coupang Play, fintech, and Farfetch, the luxury online fashion platform it acquired last year. Revenue from developing offerings jumped 124%, excluding Farfetch, showing sharp growth in those businesses, and overall revenue in the category reached $1.1 billion, including Farfetch.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 43% to $421 million, showing Coupang's margins are expanding. Adjusted earnings per share fell from $0.08 to $0.04 as the company lapped a tax benefit from the quarter a year ago, which beat estimates of $0.01 per share.

What's next for Coupang

Coupang did not provide guidance for the current quarter or 2025, but the company seems to be executing on its growth plan, growing its core business, growing its newer complementary businesses, and expanding its margins.

The company may need to make some more progress at the current valuation to get a significant response from investors, but the long-term opportunity continues to look appealing for Coupang. The stock looks like a good bet to move higher over the long term.

Should you invest $1,000 in Coupang right now?

Before you buy stock in Coupang, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coupang wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $776,055!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jeremy Bowman has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Coupang. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.