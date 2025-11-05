Why Coupang Stock Is Sinking Today

Key Points

Coupang's sales and free cash flow grew by 18% and 39% during the third quarter.

Its new customer count also grew by 10% and average revenue per user inched higher by 7%.

Perhaps most importantly, Coupang's nascent operations in Taiwan saw sales accelerate to triple-digit growth.

10 stocks we like better than Coupang ›

Shares of leading South Korean e-commerce juggernaut Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) are down 6% as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Coupang soared past analysts' sales expectations and snuck past guidance for earnings per share when it announced earnings on Tuesday afternoon.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

However, since the stock's share price has tripled over the last four years, the market had it priced for perfection, and it seemed Coupang's third quarter wasn't quite "perfect" enough, prompting today's downward slide.

Lofty expectations versus perfectly fine results

While the market met Coupang's earnings with a shrug, I'd argue that the company's actual operations only grew stronger during the quarter.

Sales, gross profit, and free cash flow rose 18%, 20% and 39%, highlighting not only Coupang's steady growth but also its improving margins. Better yet, this sales growth was split evenly between new customers, which grew by 10%, and higher average revenue per user, which rose by 7%.

However, the figure that has me the most excited about Coupang's long-term potential was its accelerating triple-digit sales growth rate in Taiwan, a country it recently expanded into.

Highlighting why Coupang is so optimistic about its fledgling operations in Taiwan, founder and CEO Bom Kim explained, "These levels of customer adoption in Taiwan are similar to those we saw at the same stage in building our retail business in Korea, reinforcing our confidence in its long-term potential."

Though Taiwan's population is slightly less than half of South Korea's, success in a foreign market could signal that Coupang could take its e-commerce prowess elsewhere.

Coupang isn't outrageously "cheap" as a $59 billion company, but its potential in Taiwan and numerous other growth areas keep me a happy shareholder.

Should you invest $1,000 in Coupang right now?

Before you buy stock in Coupang, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coupang wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $589,424!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,217,942!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,054% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Coupang. The Motley Fool recommends Coupang. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.