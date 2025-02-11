Why Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The latest trading session saw Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) ending at $23.83, denoting a +0.29% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 9.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.19%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.01, signifying a 112.5% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.21 billion, up 25.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Coupang, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.38% lower. Coupang, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Coupang, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.46. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.96.

One should further note that CPNG currently holds a PEG ratio of 43.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 65, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

