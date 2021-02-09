Why Coty Stock Fell 15% at the Open Today

What happened

Share of makeup and perfume maker Coty (NYSE: COTY) fell as much as 15% in the first hour of trading on Tuesday. As of 11:14 a.m. EST, the stock remained down by 14.5%. The main news here was the consumer discretionary company's fiscal second-quarter 2021 earnings release. Investors weren't pleased, but the picture was mixed.

So what

For the period, which ended Dec. 31, Coty reported adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, helped by a 40% increase in online sales. That easily beat the $0.07 per share that analysts had been expecting. Normally a beat like that would get investors excited and the stock in question would rise. However, Coty's top line was slightly behind Wall Street's consensus expectation. Year over year, its sales decline amounted to around 16%, with particular weakness in Europe and Asia, during a key selling period. Investors were clearly displeased.

Image source: Getty Images.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, with so many people working from home and socially distancing, demand for Coty's products has understandably waned. Relatively weak sales in the fiscal second quarter appear to confirm that customers are still not feeling as much need for beauty products. Given the recent spike in cases and the new coronavirus variants starting to move around the world, that demand weakness might stick around for longer than some had previously hoped.

Now what

These earnings and, more importantly, revenue numbers have to be juxtaposed against the over 150% increase in Coty's stock price since October. While shares are still trading below their pre-pandemic levels, a lot of good news was priced into the stock in a short period of time (helped along by the disposition of 60% of its Wella business in November, which is a net positive for the company). Thus, it isn't surprising that a revenue miss, which might hint that the company's sales recovery will take longer than anticipated, would put investors in a dour mood.

10 stocks we like better than Coty (Class A)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coty (Class A) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.