Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Based in Houston, Coterra Energy (CTRA) is in the Oils-Energy sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -6.58%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.22 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.69%. In comparison, the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry's yield is 0.26%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.5%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.88 is up 4.8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Coterra Energy has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 18.50%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Cabot's current payout ratio is 44%, meaning it paid out 44% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, CTRA expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $2.57 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 52.98%.

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, CTRA is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.