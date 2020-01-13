Why Costco Stock Rose 44% in 2019

What happened

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) shareholders outperformed a booming market last year as the stock jumped 44% compared to a 29% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Shares tracked ahead of the market for most of the year, but that gap widened through the final quarter of 2019.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Costco benefited from ideal selling conditions in the wider retailing industry that lifted peers such as Walmart and Target to new highs. But, as usual, the warehouse giant outperformed nearly all of its competitors. Customer traffic jumped 4% in the fiscal fourth quarter to push comparable-store sales up 5%, which stacked up well against the 3% boosts that both Walmart and Target posted.

Now what

The consumer staples giant's first sales report of 2020 showed that its momentum has continued into the new year. Comparable-store sales jumped 9% in December, in fact, although a significant portion of that surge came from a calendar shift that pushed Black Friday a week later this year. Still, the report raised expectations that Costco might announce more good news when it reports its fiscal second-quarter results on March 5.

10 stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Costco Wholesale wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos owns shares of Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.