Markets
COST

Why Costco Stock Fell on Friday

Contributor
Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Costco (NASDAQ: COST) took a hit on Friday. The stock declined as much as 7.5% and finished the trading day down about 4.1%.

The warehouse club stock's decline was likely primarily due to growing fears about the COVID-19 coronavirus' impact on the global economy.

A cart in the aisle of a warehouse club

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Highlighting the continued bearishness in the market on Friday, the S&P 500 index declined 0.8%, bringing the market's total decline this week to 11.5%. Shares of Costco tracked similarly throughout the week, falling about 12%.

Some investors may have felt that it was a good time to take profits on Costco. Shares have risen sharply over the past year. Even including this week's pullback, the stock is up 29% over the past 12 months. This compares to the S&P 500's 5.8% gain over this same time frame.

Now what

Investors have high expectations for Costco, as same-store sales have consistently risen at robust rates. January same-store sales were up 6.6%.

Costco will report its February sales and its fiscal second-quarter results next week, after market close, on March 5. 

10 stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Costco Wholesale wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COST

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular