Why Costco (COST) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Have you evaluated the performance of Costco's (COST) international operations during the quarter that concluded in May 2026? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this warehouse club operator, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

Upon examining COST's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $70.53 billion, experiencing an increase of 11.6% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of COST's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Look into COST's International Revenue Streams

Other International generated $9.68 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 13.7% of the total. This represented a surprise of +1.44% compared to the $9.55 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Other International accounted for $10.38 billion (14.9%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $8.57 billion (13.6%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $9.41 billion came from Canada during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 13.3%. This represented a surprise of +0.84% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $9.33 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $9.29 billion, or 13.4%, and $8.32 billion, or 13.2%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Costco, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $93.89 billion, reflecting an increase of 9% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Other International is anticipated to contribute 13.8% or $12.94 billion, and Canada 13.9% or $13.08 billion.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $300.84 billion, which signifies a rise of 9.3% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Other International at 14% ($42.2 billion), and Canada at 13.5% ($40.55 billion).

Final Thoughts

Costco's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

At the moment, Costco has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at Costco's Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 3.4%, against an upturn of 4.6% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector, which counts Costco among its entities, has depreciated by 6.5%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 3.1% versus the S&P 500's 11.1% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 1.5% over the same period.

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Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.