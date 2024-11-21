Why Is CoStar (CSGP) Up 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for CoStar Group (CSGP). Shares have added about 4.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CoStar due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

CoStar Group Q3 Earnings Beats Estimate, Revenue Increased Y/Y

CoStar Group reported non-GAAP earnings of 22 cents per share in third-quarter 2024, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37.50% but plunged 26.7% year over year.



Revenues of $693 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.55% and increased 10.9% year over year. The upside was driven by robust performance in key segments.



CSGP raised its top-line guidance for fiscal 2024 based on the third-quarter 2024 results and robust performance in key segments.

CSGP’s Q3 Top-Line Details

CoStar Group revenues (37.1% of revenues) of $257 million beat the consensus estimate by 0.14% and increased 10.1% year over year.



Apartments.com revenues increased 16% year over year. Net new bookings in the third quarter amounted to $44 million.



Information Services revenues (4.8% of revenues) of $33 million missed the consensus mark by 3.65% and declined 26% year over year.



Multifamily revenues (39.2% of revenues) of $272 million missed the consensus estimate by 0.66% but increased 15.5% year over year.



LoopNet revenues (10.2% of revenues) of $71 million missed the consensus mark by 0.11% but were up 5% year over year.



Third-quarter residential revenues (4% of revenues) were $27.7 million, which missed the consensus mark by 8.13% and increased 168.9% year over year. In the third quarter of 2024, Homes.com network traffic hit a record of 130 million unique visitors, a 17% increase year over year.



In the third quarter of 2024, Homes.com specifically had 85 million unique visitors, a 38% increase year over year.



Other marketplace revenues (4.7% of revenues) of $32.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.41% but declined 3.9% year over year.



Per Google analytics, CoStar’s global websites reached a record 163 million average monthly unique visitors, a 28% increase year over year.



CoStar Group saw notable success in its U.K. residential real estate portal in the third quarter of 2024, where unique visitors increased 348% year over year and listings rose 45%. The company’s expansion into international markets is proving to be a promising growth strategy, especially in competitive real estate environments.



CSGP also launched new products targeting institutional clients, which contributed to its revenue growth. The lender product, in particular, saw 36% growth year over year.

CSGP’s Operating Details

In the reported quarter, selling and marketing expenses increased 24.1% year over year to $331.2 million. As a percentage of revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 47.8% compared with 42.7% reported in the year-ago quarter.



General and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 20 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 15.3%.



Software development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 80 bps. Customer base amortization expenses contracted 10 bps on a year-over-year basis.



Adjusted EBITDA margin in the third quarter was 11% compared with 17.9% in the year-ago quarter.

CSGP’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement

CoStar Group reported cash and cash equivalents of $4.93 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024 compared with $4.91 billion as of June 30, 2024.



The company had a long-term debt of $991.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2024 compared with $991.2 million as of June 30, 2024.



CoStar Group generated $298 million in cash from operations compared with $189.2 million in the previous quarter.

CSGP’s Raised 2024 Guidance

CoStar Group expects fourth-quarter 2024 revenues between $693 million and $703 million, indicating year-over-year growth of approximately 9% at the midpoint.



The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA between $76 million and $86 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.



Earnings per share are expected to be between 21 cents and 23 cents for the fourth quarter of 2024.



For 2024, revenues are expected to be between $2.72 billion and $2.73 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of approximately 11% at the midpoint.



The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA between $205 million and $215 million for 2024.



Earnings per share are expected to be between 67 cents and 69 cents for 2024.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -13.33% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, CoStar has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, CoStar has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

