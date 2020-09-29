Markets

Why Costamare Stock Popped 11% This Morning

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of containership operator Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) popped 11% in early trading on the Nasdaq today, before settling down to about a 7.8% gain at noon EDT. Now, it's possible that this Motley Fool article had something to do with that.

But if you ask me, if you own shares of Costamare, it's actually Citigroup you should be thanking.

Docked containership loaded with shipping containers

Is it time to load up on containership stocks? Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Yesterday, you see, Citigroup announced a rare "double upgrade" of Costamare stock. Executing a perfect 180-degree turnabout, Citi reversed its rating on the stock from "sell" to "buy," and assigned the transportation ship operator a $6.50 price target. This news spiked Costamare stock 12.9% in Monday trading, and it seems the enthusiasm is continuing into today.

Now what

Citi increased its 2020 and 2021 EBITDA estimates by 5% and 12% -- to $312 million and $335 million, respectively, according to a report StreetInsider.com covered yesterday. Why? "Higher timecharter rate assumptions across the balance of 2020," says the analyst, will continue "into 2021."

Higher prices for container shipping logically imply higher revenue, more profits, and a higher target price on Costamare stock. Moreover, Citi argues that because the outlook for the container shipping market as a whole is improving, Costamare deserves a larger multiple to earnings -- 8 times instead of 7 times previously.

That all adds up to brighter prospects for Costamare stock today.

10 stocks we like better than Costamare
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Costamare wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â 

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â 

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular