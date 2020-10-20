Why Corsair Gaming Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) popped today, up 12% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, after the company received another bullish initiation from Wall Street. Corsair, which provides hardware for gamers and live streamers, went public a little less than a month ago.

So what

Wedbush initiated coverage on Corsair with an outperform rating. Analyst Michael Pachter assigned a $25 price target, which represents approximately 25% potential upside from yesterday's close. Corsair has a "solid niche" market that consists of a "small, but dedicated base of hard core gamers." While most larger rivals address broader markets, Corsair focuses primarily on serving the esports market.

Image source: Corsair.

Pachter lays out a path for Corsair to sustainably generate 10% revenue growth, on average, in the years ahead. The company would just need to capture 1% of the live-streaming market in order to sell an incremental 10 million gaming controllers per year at over $50 per unit.

Now what

The Wedbush call comes after Corsair received a slew of other bullish initiations yesterday, including:

Goldman Sachs: Initiates with a buy rating and price target of $32.

Baird: Initiates with outperform rating and price target of $23.

Barclays: Initiates with overweight rating and price target of $24.

Stifel Nicolaus: Starts with buy rating and price target of $24.

Cowen: Initiates at outperform with price target of $24.

Credit Suisse: Initiates with outperform rating and price target of $24.

Perhaps adding to the bullish sentiment in the space, Logitech (NASDAQ: LOGI), which is one of Corsair's chief rivals, reported blowout second-quarter results yesterday, driven in part by strength in gaming peripherals.

10 stocks we like better than Corsair Gaming, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Corsair Gaming, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Logitech International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.