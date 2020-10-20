Markets
CRSR

Why Corsair Gaming Stock Popped Today

Contributor
Evan Niu The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) popped today, up 12% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, after the company received another bullish initiation from Wall Street. Corsair, which provides hardware for gamers and live streamers, went public a little less than a month ago.

So what

Wedbush initiated coverage on Corsair with an outperform rating. Analyst Michael Pachter assigned a $25 price target, which represents approximately 25% potential upside from yesterday's close. Corsair has a "solid niche" market that consists of a "small, but dedicated base of hard core gamers." While most larger rivals address broader markets, Corsair focuses primarily on serving the esports market.

Corsair products including a headphone and a large computer screen.

Image source: Corsair.

Pachter lays out a path for Corsair to sustainably generate 10% revenue growth, on average, in the years ahead. The company would just need to capture 1% of the live-streaming market in order to sell an incremental 10 million gaming controllers per year at over $50 per unit.

Now what

The Wedbush call comes after Corsair received a slew of other bullish initiations yesterday, including:

  • Goldman Sachs: Initiates with a buy rating and price target of $32.
  • Baird: Initiates with outperform rating and price target of $23.
  • Barclays: Initiates with overweight rating and price target of $24.
  • Stifel Nicolaus: Starts with buy rating and price target of $24.
  • Cowen: Initiates at outperform with price target of $24.
  • Credit Suisse: Initiates with outperform rating and price target of $24.

Perhaps adding to the bullish sentiment in the space, Logitech (NASDAQ: LOGI), which is one of Corsair's chief rivals, reported blowout second-quarter results yesterday, driven in part by strength in gaming peripherals.

10 stocks we like better than Corsair Gaming, Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Corsair Gaming, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Logitech International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRSR LOGI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular