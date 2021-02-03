Why Corsair Gaming Shares Jumped 12% on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of gaming-oriented computer hardware maker Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) closed Wednesday's trading session 11.9% higher. The stock rose as high as 13.1% earlier in the day, lifted by a legal victory against a giant of the video game industry.

So what

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington state gave Corsair a favorable verdict in a patent-infringement case against game-distribution specialist Valve. A unanimous jury found that Valve willfully infringed on technology patents held by Corsair in the Steam Controller, a short-lived accessory for PC gaming that shifted roughly 1.6 million units. The patent at issue describes a gaming controller with touch-sensitive plates on the back of the device, to be used with the middle or ring fingers of each hand.

Corsair's patented control pads. Image source: U.S. Patent Office.

Now what

The Court awarded $4 million to Corsair, and the "willful infringement" finding is the first step toward the potential for triple damages. Valve will probably appeal this decision in the hope of reaching a different result in a higher court. The privately held company could also have avoided this outcome by signing a licensing deal and paying royalties for the use of Corsair's patented technology, which is how Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) handled its incorporation of rear-side controls on a high-end controller for PC systems and Xbox One consoles.

That being said, the overwhelmingly positive market reaction to this court decision looks overdone. Corsair reported sales of $1.47 billion over the last four quarters. Even if the damage award is tripled to $12 million, that's barely a drop in the company's large revenue bucket. One could argue that Corsair could use the Valve verdict in support of new licensing deals for this technology, but I don't see a billion-dollar market developing in this narrow niche.

The stock has nearly tripled since going public in September 2020. With or without this minor legal victory, Corsair is a promising growth stock with decades of operating history -- a rare combination that could serve investors well in the long run. Just let the stock cool down a bit from this sudden jump before hitting that "buy" button.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

