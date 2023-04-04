Why Corporate Office Properties (OFC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Corporate Office Properties in Focus

Corporate Office Properties (OFC) is headquartered in Columbia, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -9.6% since the start of the year. The real estate investment trust specializing in suburban office properties is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.28 per share, with a dividend yield of 4.86%. This compares to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield of 4.73% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.71%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.14 is up 3.6% from last year. In the past five-year period, Corporate Office Properties has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 0.20%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Corporate Office Properties's current payout ratio is 47%. This means it paid out 47% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

OFC is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $2.39 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 1.27%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, OFC is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

