Why Corning Stock Dropped 11.9% Today

Shares of Corning (NYSE: GLW) fell as much as 11.9% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter financial results. Shares are down 8.2% as of 3 p.m. ET.

An earnings beat but a guidance flop

Corning reported a modest 3.4% increase in revenue to $3.6 billion and non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share was $0.47, which met analyst estimates. But the company guided for $3.7 billion in revenue and earnings of $0.50 to $0.54 per share, which was below the $0.55 in earnings analysts expected.

The company also announced a deal with Lumen Technologies to sell 10% of its fiber capacity to the company. This will be used to build faster connections between artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. In theory, this should be a long-term growth channel for the company, although 10% of capacity is not a big percentage of the company's revenue.

Growth is priced in

While modestly better-than-expected results are nice, Corning isn't a high-growth company or a great value for investors. Shares trade for 19 times forward earnings estimates and analysts are only expecting 5.4% growth for the company over the next two years.

Products like AI data centers may get a lot of attention, but I don't think it fundamentally changes the underlying economics of a company like Corning. Manufacturers have had a hard time extracting value from the explosion in tech spending and that continues with Corning. That's why I'm not buying the discount in shares today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Corning right now?

Before you buy stock in Corning, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Corning wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $683,777!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2024

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Corning. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.