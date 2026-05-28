Why Is Corning (GLW) Up 25.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Corning (GLW). Shares have added about 25.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Corning due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Corning Incorporated before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

GLW Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Beat on Optical Strength

Corning reported first-quarter 2026 core earnings of 70 cents per share, up 29.6% year over year and in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues of $4.35 billion increased 18.1% from the year-ago quarter and beat the consensus estimate by 1.78%.



The top-line growth was driven by strong demand for Gen AI-related products and a sharp ramp in solar offerings, with Optical Communications and Solar emerging as key contributors. Core operating margin expanded to 20.2%, reflecting improved scale and execution.

GLW Sees Strong Growth in Optical Communications

Corning’s Optical Communications segment led growth, with first-quarter sales rising 36% year over year to $1.85 billion. Net income surged 93% to $387 million, supported by robust demand for Gen AI infrastructure.



Growth was broad-based across enterprise and carrier networks, both of which posted 36% year-over-year gains. The company also secured additional long-term agreements with hyperscale customers, reinforcing its positioning in AI-driven data center expansion.

Corning’s Solar Business Delivers Rapid Expansion

The Solar segment remained a standout, with revenues jumping 80% year over year to $370 million. This reflects strong momentum in polysilicon and module production as the company scales its solar platform.



Despite the revenue surge, profitability remained modest, with net income of $7 million. Management highlighted continued ramp-up activity and expects further margin improvement as production efficiencies increase and scale benefits materialize in upcoming quarters.

GLW Margins Expand on Improved Cost Structure

Corning delivered notable margin expansion in the quarter. Core operating margin improved 220 basis points year over year to 20.2%, while core gross margin rose to 39.1%.



This improvement reflects a combination of higher volumes, favorable product mix, and operational efficiencies. Core operating income increased to $876 million from $661 million a year ago, highlighting strong operating leverage as revenues scaled.

Corning’s Glass and Automotive Segments Show Stability

The Glass Innovations segment generated $1.42 billion in revenues, up 1% year over year, with net income rising 2% to $324 million. Demand for premium Gorilla Glass products remained resilient, and the company continues to see opportunities in advanced optics tied to semiconductor growth.



Meanwhile, Automotive revenues declined 1% year over year to $437 million, outperforming a broader market decline. Net income rose 3% to $70 million, supported by strength in Europe and India, offsetting weakness in North America.

GLW Maintains Momentum Across Emerging Businesses

Life Sciences and Emerging Growth Businesses reported flat revenues of $272 million year over year. The segment posted a net loss of $24 million, though results improved by $6 million compared with the prior year.



The segment continues to absorb costs tied to emerging growth initiatives, which are expected to support long-term expansion. At the same time, management emphasized continued investment in innovation and commercialization across these platforms.

Corning Provides Upbeat Second-Quarter Outlook

For the second quarter of 2026, Corning expects core sales of approximately $4.6 billion and core earnings in the range of 73-77 cents per share. This implies continued year-over-year growth of about 14% in sales and roughly 25% in earnings.



The outlook incorporates an estimated $30 million expense impact from a planned maintenance shutdown at its solar wafer facility. Despite this temporary headwind, management remains confident in sustained momentum driven by AI-related demand and continued solar expansion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Corning has a nice Growth Score of B, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Corning has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Corning is part of the Zacks Communication - Components industry. Over the past month, Knowles (KN), a stock from the same industry, has gained 23.9%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Knowles reported revenues of $153.1 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +15.8%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares with $0.18 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Knowles is expected to post earnings of $0.30 per share, indicating a change of +25% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) for Knowles. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.