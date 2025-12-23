Why CorMedix Could be the Biopharma Name to Watch Early in 2026

An often overlooked risk for patients receiving dialysis for kidney failure or related conditions is infection. Unfortunately, infections among dialysis patients are both common and serious, presenting a significant complication and an unmet medical need. CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is working to develop catheter lock products to prevent certain types of dialysis-related bloodstream infections and may be poised to fill this gap.

The company's catheter lock solution (CLS) DefenCath provides antimicrobial protection for central venous catheter users. Interim results that the company announced in mid-December 2025 are highly promising and support a broadly bullish outlook. Investors looking for a commercial execution story with a clear clinical proof point should keep an eye on CorMedix into early 2026.

DefenCath Real-World Data Show a 72% Drop in Bloodstream Infections

DefenCath's real-world evidence study, ongoing since mid-2024, has shown a 72% reduction in catheter‑related bloodstream infections and a 70% reduction in related hospitalizations among patients.

The treatment appears to meaningfully reduce risk and, in turn, cut down on significant costs related to the treatment of bloodstream infections.

CorMedix reported in its last earnings release that adoption of DefenCath is outpacing expectations, with utilization well above the company's target of 6,000 patients.

CorMedix is now looking ahead to add-on periods beginning in the summer of 2026, and will spend the upcoming months finalizing supply pricing under existing contracts and boosting utilization among Medicare Advantage users.

Melinta Adds Revenue Streams and Expands the Anti-Infective Footprint

CorMedix has also committed to exploring opportunities for growth outside of the hemodialysis space. In August, it completed the acquisition of Melinta Therapeutics. Melinta's portfolio yielded about $13 million in sales in September alone, suggesting significant opportunity for synergies going forward. Melinta's products, including several treatments for various fungal and bacterial infections, diversify and broaden CorMedix's range.

Financial Leverage Is Showing Up in 2025 Guidance

DefenCath is already translating into headline financial momentum. CorMedix reported $104.3 million in net revenue for the third quarter of 2025 and raised its full-year 2025 pro forma net revenue guidance to $390 million to $410 million, up from prior guidance of $375 million.

The company's operations benefited from a nearly $60 million tax benefit in the latest quarter and anticipates additional cash benefits in the tax savings and carryforwards against taxable income in the future.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of nearly $72 million were a massive improvement compared to a loss of $2 million in the prior-year quarter. Management now expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $220 million to $240 million.

REZZAYO Phase III Data in 2Q 2026 Could Be a High-Impact Catalyst

Candidemia treatment REZZAYO is one of CorMedix's top pipeline products, currently in a Phase III trial that completed enrollment in September 2025. Outside of growth related to the Melinta acquisition, REZZAYO may be CorMedix's top potential driver of expansion in the near term. Data from the trial is expected in the second quarter of 2026 and, if positive, could provide a boost for CorMedix.

A positive readout could expand the narrative from “commercial ramp plus real-world data” to “commercial ramp plus pipeline expansion,” giving investors another reason to pay attention beyond quarterly utilization updates.

Risks to Watch: Pricing, Concentration, Reimbursement, and Execution

Analysts are optimistic about CorMedix's prospects going forward. The company has nearly-unanimous Buy ratings across Wall Street, and analysts see more than 48% in upside potential even after shares of CRMD have already climbed by about 51% this year.

To be sure, there are risks for investors to consider before entering a new position in CRMD. The company faces pricing pressure and customer concentration risks, as well as reimbursement uncertainties surrounding DefenCath.

Its pipeline is not as robust as some other players in the biopharma space, making CorMedix fairly reliant on the success of a small number of products.

As with all clinical-stage biopharmaceutical names, CorMedix carries both significant risk and strong potential. Early success of DefenCath bodes well for the future of the company.

But the durability of adoption—and whether 2026 catalysts deliver—will likely determine whether CorMedix can sustain its early trajectory into 2026.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.