Why CoreWeave Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points Recent big tech earnings showed accelerated AI spending, especially from CoreWeave's biggest customer.

Citi upgraded the stock on this soaring AI infrastructure demand.

Despite short-term optimism, CoreWeave faces significant risk if major customers like Microsoft continue to build internal capacity.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) are flying higher on Thursday, up 12.4% as of 2:31 p.m. ET. The jump comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were unchanged.

The artificial intelligence (AI) cloud computing company is seeing its stock move higher after a round of earnings releases from major tech companies show AI capital expenditures are not slowing down anytime soon.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Big tech is still spending big on AI

Meta Platforms and Microsoft both recently released their second-quarter earnings reports, showing that their enormous AI-focused capital expenditures (capex) are not slowing down. In fact, they are accelerating. Meta's capex in Q2 nearly doubled year over year while Microsoft's grew by 22% year over year, reaching $17.1 billion. Incredibly, Microsoft told investors it plans to spend $30 billion in Q3, 60% more than analysts expected.

Microsoft's increase is especially important for CoreWeave, not just because of its magnitude, but because Microsoft is by far its biggest customer. There is clearly a demand for AI-optimized cloud computing capacity that, at least at the moment, outstrips big tech's ability to build its own infrastructure.

Citi upgrades CoreWeave stock, but I'm less convinced

Citi analyst Tyler Radke upgraded his rating for CoreWeave stock after Microsoft's earnings made clear there is still enormous and growing demand for what CoreWeave supplies. The analyst upgraded the stock from neutral to buy and set a price target of $160, a significant upside from its current price.

While it's clear there is significant demand for CoreWeave's infrastructure right now, I have doubts about its viability long term. Building AI cloud computing infrastructure is enormously expensive, and the company will continue to have to raise funds to expand. It is also enormously expensive to operate, and there is a real question of when -- and frankly, if -- the company can reliably deliver a profit.

Furthermore, while big tech companies are leaning on third parties like CoreWeave at the moment, they are also rapidly expanding their own internal capacities. There is a real risk that over time, they will no longer need CoreWeave. It feels like too shaky of a moat for me, and I would avoid the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $638,629!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,098,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.