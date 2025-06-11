Why Core Natural Resources Stock Zoomed 6% Higher on Wednesday

Coal producer Core Natural Resources (NYSE: CNR) had a banner Wednesday on the stock exchange, rising by more than 6% across that day's trading session. The market was a reaction to an analyst's initiation of coverage on the stock, and his bullish evaluation of its prospects. Core's stock gain was in marked contrast to the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) trajectory; the index slipped by 0.3% Wednesday.

Inaugurated with a buy

The initiating party was Swiss bank UBS, in the person of analyst Myles Allsop. Before market open that day, Allsop launched his Core stock coverage with a buy recommendation and a price target of $80 per share. That anticipates upside of almost 12% on the stock's current level.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The UBS pundit considers Core to be a relatively high-quality miner with an admirable degree of diversification in its business, according to reports. He also expressed admiration about what he considers to be the company's robust balance sheet (chiefly, its $38 million net cash position) and a good pricing model.

Allsop also pointed to Core's ability to generate over $500 million in free cash flow (FCF), which, among other items, allows management to support the stock with a generous, $1 billion share buyback program.

Some observers are more bullish than others

I'd agree with the analyst that Core has numerous positive factors going for it. However, despite the resurgent popularity these days of traditional energy sources, the world will more likely trend away from them and continue to embrace greener solutions. I'm not sure if I'd be so bullish on Core's potential.

Should you invest $1,000 in Core Natural Resources right now?

Before you buy stock in Core Natural Resources, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Core Natural Resources wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,102!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $882,344!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 996% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 174% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.