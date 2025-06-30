Why Core Natural Resources Stock Topped the Market Today

A business update provided by Core Natural Resources' (NYSE: CNR) provided plenty of energy for its stock on Monday. Shares of the coal miner popped by nearly 3% that day as a result and make the stock look rather good when comparing its performance to the 0.5% lift of the S&P 500 index

Sales guidance maintained for crucial product

Core provided an update on its longwall operations at the Leer South mine in West Virginia. For those unfamiliar, longwall mining is a modern extraction method in which a long face of coal is mined in one single, large slice by a specialty machine called a shearer.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The company said that it has shut the mine for the second time, following a closure at the start of this year due to what it termed "combustion-related activity." Earlier this month, Core officials reentered the sealed area of the facility, finding that the longwall equipment was "largely unaffected" by the event.

In its press release on the matter, Core said that an increase in carbon monoxide levels necessitated the second shutdown. It added that it "is working closely with federal and state officials on a plan to recover and reposition the longwall equipment in an effort that is expected to be completed within four months."

Not out of the woods yet

While investors surely weren't happy about Leer South's continuing difficulties, they were comforted by Core's assertion that the problems shouldn't affect overall mining volume of a key product. In the press release, the company reiterated its full-year coking sales volume forecast. It pledged to update this in its second-quarter earnings release, scheduled for August.

A mine shutdown is a concerning event, so even with that guidance remaining unchanged the situation at Leer South could be better (to put it gently). I'm not so sure I'd be racing to buy Core stock these days.

Should you invest $1,000 in Core Natural Resources right now?

Before you buy stock in Core Natural Resources, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Core Natural Resources wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $713,547!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $966,931!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.