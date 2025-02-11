Why Core & Main (CNM) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Core & Main (CNM) standing at $54.84, reflecting a +0.26% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the distributor of water and fire protection products had gained 5.7% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Core & Main in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.36, showcasing a 5.88% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.68 billion, reflecting a 16.67% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Core & Main. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Core & Main is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Core & Main is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.76. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.93 for its industry.

One should further note that CNM currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.