Why Core Labs Stock Blasted 13% Higher on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of energy services provider Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) rose as much as 13% on April 29. As of 2 p.m. on Wall Street, it was holding onto almost all of that advance.

So what

The good news driving Core Labs shares higher was twofold. First, countries around the world are starting to get back to business after effectively shutting down to stem the spread of COVID-19. That means that demand, which had fallen dramatically (pushing oil sharply lower), might actually start to come back sooner rather than later. And an update from the American Petroleum Institute showed that oil wasn't piling up in U.S. storage quite as fast as some had been expecting. So there might not be as much excess oil to work through before the global energy market gets back into balance.

Image source: Getty Images.

For a company that provides services to oil explorers and producers, low oil prices are terrible news. If the market is bad enough, which it has been lately, oil drillers pull back dramatically on their capital investment plans. That translates into less business for companies like Core Labs. To put some numbers on that, Core Labs reported a loss of $2.44 per share, driven by asset impairment charges and the cost for staff reductions, on April 22. Even taking out those charges, earnings were down by a third year over year in the quarter. Worse, management noted that it expects demand for its services to fall around the world throughout the rest of 2020.

But today, investors appear to think, based on the positive information on demand and supply noted above, that the future might turn out better than expected. Some oil prices rose as much as 30% during the day! Core Labs stock got caught up in the enthusiasm.

Now what

The oil markets are working through a very difficult period, with supply and demand wildly out of balance. It's highly likely that volatility will remain elevated for some time. In other words, investors shouldn't read too much into one day's gains here. Core Labs' stock price could fall just as fast as it rose, and all that would be needed to spark a decline would be a bit of negative news -- like weak second-quarter earnings as customer demand remains soft.

10 stocks we like better than Core Laboratories

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Core Laboratories wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Core Laboratories. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.