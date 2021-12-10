Why Corcept Therapeutics Stock Was Up 11.6% Friday

What happened

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares, which closed at $17.10 a share on Thursday, rose 11.6% on Friday. The stock opened at $17.52, then climbed to as high as $19.14 in early afternoon trading. The stock's 52-week high is $31.18 and its low is $15.83. Corcept, which focuses on developing drugs to address medical issues related to cortisol activity, is down more than 24% for the year.

So what

The move was a bounce back from the stock's lows on Wednesday, when it dropped nearly 17% after Corcept divulged that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey was investigating whether the company had broken any laws regarding the sales and promotion of its drug, Korlym, which is used to treat hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) in adults with Cushing syndrome who also have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance.

Image source: Getty Images.

There was no news to ascribe to the bounce back. Rather, some investors may desire to take advantage of Corcept's suddenly lower stock price.

It's important to note that Korlym is the company's only marketed drug, so an investigation regarding its sales is significant to Corcept. The company has another drug, relacorilant, which is in phase 3 trials to treat endogenous Cushing syndrome and hypercortisolism connected with cortisol-secreting adrenal adenoma or hyperplasia. The company also said, in its third-quarter report, that it expects to start phase 3 trials next year using a compound of relacorilant and nab-paclitaxel to treat ovarian cancer.

In the third quarter, the company reported revenue of $96.1 million, up 11% year over year, and earnings per share of $0.24, compared to $0.17 in the third quarter of 2020. Despite those improved numbers, investors were concerned when the company adjusted downward its full-year guidance in the report, saying that it now expected revenue of $365 million to $375 million, instead of the range of $355 to $385 previously reported.

Now what

There's plenty to be wary about regarding the biotech stock. Just the prospect of an investigation into the company's sales practices could drag the stock down. On the positive side, it is that rare early-stage biotech that is already profitable and has the potential to become more so with several therapies in late-stage trials. The news regarding the investigation may provide a decent entry point for investors who are not as concerned about the risk and are willing to overlook it because of the company's long-term prospects.

10 stocks we like better than Corcept Therapeutics

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Corcept Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.