Why Is Corcept (CORT) Down 5.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Corcept Therapeutics (CORT). Shares have lost about 5.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Corcept due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -55.2% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Corcept has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Corcept has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Corcept is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Over the past month, Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT), a stock from the same industry, has gained 11.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2024 more than a month ago.

Summit Therapeutics reported revenues of $0.2 million in the last reported quarter, representing no change year over year. EPS of -$0.08 for the same period compares with -$0.04 a year ago.

Summit Therapeutics is expected to post a loss of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -100%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Summit Therapeutics. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.