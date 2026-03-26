Why Is Corcept (CORT) Up 11.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Corcept Therapeutics (CORT). Shares have added about 11.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Corcept due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Corcept's Q4 Earnings and Revenues Fall Short of Estimates

Corcept reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 20 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The company had reported earnings of 26 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues in the fourth quarter increased around 11.1% year over year to $202.1 million. The figure, however, substantially missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $254 million. The top line solely comprised product sales of the Cushing’s syndrome drug, Korlym.

Quarter in Detail

Revenues from Korlym missed our model estimate of $250 million.

Research and development expenses fell 7.7% year over year to $64.9 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased around 56.1% year over year to $130.2 million.

Consequently, operating expenses increased 26.2% year over year to $197.6 million in the fourth quarter.

Cash and investments, as of Dec. 31, 2025, totaled $532.4 million compared with $524.2 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

2026 Guidance

Corcept expects total revenues in the range of $900 million to $1 billion in 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -12.66% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Corcept has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Corcept has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Corcept is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Over the past month, Madrigal (MDGL), a stock from the same industry, has gained 6.2%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Madrigal reported revenues of $321.08 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +210.8%. EPS of -$2.57 for the same period compares with -$2.71 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Madrigal is expected to post a loss of $3.62 per share, indicating a change of -9% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -52.8% over the last 30 days.

Madrigal has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

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Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.