This is Why COPT Defense (CDP) is a Great Dividend Stock

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Based in Columbia, COPT Defense (CDP) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -3.91%. The real estate investment trust specializing in suburban office properties is paying out a dividend of $0.31 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.1% compared to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield of 4.65% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.52%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.22 is up 3.4% from last year. Over the last 5 years, COPT Defense has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 2.33%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. COPT Defense's current payout ratio is 46%, meaning it paid out 46% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

CDP is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $2.67 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 3.89%.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CDP is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

COPT Defense Properties (CDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.