Why Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The latest trading session saw Copart, Inc. (CPRT) ending at $52.56, denoting a -0.38% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.85%.

The company's stock has climbed by 3.35% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 0.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.52%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.37, marking an 8.82% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.07 billion, reflecting a 7.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Copart, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Copart, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.84. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 32.84 of its industry.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.