Why Copa Holdings (CPA) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio?

The uptick in air-travel demand (particularly on the leisure front) bodes well for Copa Holdings CPA. The upsurge in passenger volumes makes the CPA stock an interesting investment opportunity.

Let’s delve deep to unearth the factors working in favor this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Northward Earnings Estimates: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter and current-year earnings have been revised 0.4% and 14.24% upward, over the past 30 days and over the past 60 days, respectively. Such favorable estimate revisions reflect brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Given the wealth of information at the brokers’ disposal, it is in the best interest of investors to be guided by their expert advice and the direction of their estimate revisions. This is because it serves as a key indicator in determining the price of a stock.

Upbeat Air-travel Demand & Focus on Cargo Unit: Improved air-travel demand is aiding Copa Holdings' top line performance. In fourth-quarter 2022, revenues of $890.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $883.8 million and improved year over year on the back of passenger revenues. Passenger revenues (contributed 95.6% to the top line) increased 29.5%, owing to higher yields (up 12.1%).

Continuing the upbeat trend, CPA reported a 5.4% increase in traffic in February 2023 from Feb 2019 levels. Capacity expanded 2.6% in February. With traffic growth outpacing capacity expansion, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) in February improved to 85.9% from 83.6% in February 2019.

We are also encouraged by CPA's focus on its cargo segment. In fourth-quarter 2022, cargo and mail revenues grew 69% to $27.09 million, owing to higher cargo volumes and yields.

Upbeat Price Performance: Driven by the rosy air-travel demand scenario, shares of CPA increased 19.5% in the past six months compared to its industry’s appreciation of 6.9% in the same timeframe.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bullish Industry Rank: The industry, to which CPA belongs, currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55 (of 250 plus groups). Such a solid rank places the company in the top 22% of the Zacks industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly tied to the performance of the industry group that it hails from.

In fact, an ordinary stock in a strong group is likely to outperform a robust stock in a weak industry. Therefore, taking the industry’s performance into consideration becomes imperative.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Airline industry may also consider stocks like American Airlines AAL and United Airlines UAL, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

American Airlines is based in Fort Worth, TX. The gradual increase in air-travel demand (particularly for leisure) is aiding AAL. However, high fuel costs are hurting the bottom line.

Over the past 60 days, the AAL stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings being revised 24.3% upward. American Airlines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters (missing once), the average beat being 7.79%.

United Airlines is based in Chicago. The gradual increase in air-travel demand (particularly for leisure) is aiding UAL as well. However, high fuel costs are affecting its bottom line.

Over the past 60 days, the UAL stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings being revised 22.1% upward. United Airlines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters (missing twice), the average beat being 5.42%.

