Why Continental Resources Stock Nosedived Almost 60% in March

What happened

Shares of Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) cratered 59.7% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Weighing on the oil company was a more than 50% crash in crude oil prices, which forced it to slash spending.

So what

Crude oil prices crumbled last month due to the dual shockwaves from the COVID-19 pandemic and the unexpected end of Russia's market support agreement with OPEC. Those issues are causing oil to pile up in storage facilities, which are filling to the brim. That has the industry growing concerned it will run out of storage space, which would push oil even lower, forcing companies to shut off their oil pumps.

Image source: Getty Images.

The steep dive in oil prices will cut deeply into the cash flows of producers like Continental Resources, so the company slashed its capital spending budget in mid-March by 55% to $1.2 billion. The company estimates that it can fund that spending level with cash flow at an average oil price of less than $30 a barrel, which is right around its recent level.

That lower budget will result in the energy company reducing its rig count in North Dakota's Bakken shale from nine to three while cutting its Oklahoma activity level from 10.5 down to four. Because it will be operating fewer drilling rigs, Continental expects its production volume to fall by about 5% this year compared to its initial forecast of 4% to 6% growth from 2019's average.

Now what

Continental Resources responded quickly to crashing crude prices by slashing spending. However, it's not yet clear how much demand the COVID-19 outbreak will destroy, nor whether Russia and OPEC will work out their differences. As a result, oil prices could head even lower and stay there for quite a while. That would put more pressure on Continental's stock price and could force it to cut even deeper into its spending plan as well as potentially turn off unprofitable wells.

10 stocks we like better than Continental Resources

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Continental Resources wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.