Why Construction Partners (ROAD) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Investors might want to bet on Construction Partners (ROAD), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this road and highway construction company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Construction Partners, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.49 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +96%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Construction Partners has increased 20.99% over the last 30 days, as two estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $0.84 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +104.88%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Construction Partners. Over the past month, four estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 20.5%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Construction Partners currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Construction Partners have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 18.4% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

