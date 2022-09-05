Why Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Could Be Worth Watching

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Construction Partners’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Construction Partners?

According to my valuation model, Construction Partners seems to be fairly priced at around 1.5% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Construction Partners today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $29.60, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Construction Partners’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Construction Partners look like?

NasdaqGS:ROAD Earnings and Revenue Growth September 5th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Construction Partners. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ROAD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ROAD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Be aware that Construction Partners is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those can't be ignored...

If you are no longer interested in Construction Partners, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

