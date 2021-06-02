Why Constellation Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

What happened

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNST) had skyrocketed 66.7% as of 12:01 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. The huge gain came after MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) announced that it will acquire Constellation for $1.7 billion.

So what

MorphoSys was attracted to Constellation for its two lead pipeline candidates, pelabresib and CPI-0209. Constellation is currently evaluating pelabresib in late-stage clinical studies targeting myelofibrosis. It's testing CPI-0209 in phase 2 clinical studies for treating blood cancer and solid tumors.

Image source: Getty Images.

"Both pelabresib and CPI-0209 have broad potential, and we look forward to unlocking their full benefits for cancer patients," said MorphoSys CEO Jean-Paul Kress. He referred to the deal as a "transformational acquisition" for MorphoSys as it increases its focus on hematology-oncology.

Two products are already on the market that use MorphoSys' antibody technology. Johnson & Johnson won U.S. approval for Tremfya in 2017 for treating plaque psoriasis. Last year, MorphoSys won accelerated approval for Monjuvi in combination with Revlimid for treating diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Now what

Constellation's share price is nearly at the $34 offered by MorphoSys, so the small biotech stock won't move much higher. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

10 stocks we like better than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.