Why Constellation Energy Stock Popped on Tuesday

Nuclear power utility Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) exploded higher after reporting significantly higher revenue than expected for the first quarter of 2025.

Heading into today's report, analysts forecast Constellation Energy would earn $2.15 per share on sales of $5.4 billion. Constellation actually missed the earnings forecast by a penny, but its revenue came in at $6.8 billion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Constellation Energy's Q1 earnings

Both analysts and Constellation itself focused on Constellation's adjusted operating earnings for the quarter. Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profits were significantly lower at just $0.38 per share, down significantly from last year's $2.78. Regardless, management described its results as "strong" and doubled down on its promise to grow its output to power "the new AI products that Americans increasingly are using in their daily lives."

Yes, you read that right. Constellation energy is an artificial intelligence stock now, and poised to become even more so as it proceeds with its planned acquisition of Calpine Corporation, which when concluded will make Constellation America's biggest electric utility.

Is Constellation stock a buy?

Turning to guidance, Constellation told investors it expects to earn between $8.90 and $9.60 per share, adjusted for one-time items, this year. Analysts are looking for the company to come in toward the high end of that range, at $9.45. But given that the midpoint of the range would be just $9.25 per share, it actually looks to me like Constellation is telling investors to expect earnings misses all year long -- and bigger misses than the one just reported for Q1.

Constellation stock costs nearly 26 times trailing GAAP earnings right now, pays a negligible 0.6% dividend yield, and most analysts see earnings growing at less than 7% annually over the next five years. Constellation Energy stock is overpriced, and I cannot call it a buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Constellation Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Constellation Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Constellation Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $611,589!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $697,613!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 163% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.