Why Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed at $312.19, marking a -3.28% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.13%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 13.55% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Constellation Energy Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 11, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.56, indicating a 19.63% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.21 billion, up 20.92% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.69 per share and a revenue of $30.85 billion, representing changes of +24.49% and +20.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.06% upward. Right now, Constellation Energy Corporation possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.6. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.49 of its industry.

Meanwhile, CEG's PEG ratio is currently 1.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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