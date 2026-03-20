Why Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed at $281.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -10.9% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.01%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 8.51% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 9.4%, and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Constellation Energy Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.7, reflecting a 26.17% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.82 billion, up 59.36% from the prior-year quarter.

CEG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.63 per share and revenue of $38.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.86% and +51.6%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.41% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Constellation Energy Corporation possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.22. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.86 of its industry.

It's also important to note that CEG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.77. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 144, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CEG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.