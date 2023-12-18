Why Constellation Brands (STZ) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest market close, Constellation Brands (STZ) reached $238.89, with a +1.03% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Constellation Brands in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 5, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.03, marking a 7.07% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.55 billion, indicating a 4.66% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $11.86 per share and a revenue of $10.07 billion, indicating changes of +11.36% and +6.48%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Constellation Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.27% upward. Constellation Brands is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Constellation Brands currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.94. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.72.

We can also see that STZ currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. STZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

