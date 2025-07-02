Why Constellation Brands Stock Rocketed Higher on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) recorded a double miss with its latest earnings report, published after market close Tuesday. Investors were clearly in a forgiving mood, however, as they traded up the adult beverage company's shares by almost 5% the following day. This was more than good enough to crush the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) slightly under-0.5% rise.

Beer blues, stumbling spirits

For its first quarter of fiscal 2026, Constellation booked just under $2.52 billion in net sales, which was down from $2.66 billion in the same period the previous year. Non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted net profit saw a steeper fall, tumbling by 12% year over year to hit nearly $573 million, or $3.22 per share.

Analysts were expecting better. Their consensus for net sales was $2.56 billion, and that for adjusted profitability was $3.41.

Beer, Constellation's largest and therefore most important product category, saw only slight decreases in both volume and sales compared to wine and spirits. Net sales of suds fell 2% (to $2.2 billion), while the take from wine and spirits plummeted by 28% to under $281 million.

A half-full glass

Forward-looking investors were likely cheered by Constellation's guidance, which anticipates flat to 3% growth in net sales for beer across fiscal 2026, although wine and spirits are expected to continue their decline with a drop of 17% to 20%.

All told, organic net sales should slide by 2% or grow as much as 1% (however, the fiscal 2025 numbers include Svedka, the vodka brand the company sold earlier this year).

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

