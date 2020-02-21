Why Consolidated Communications Stock Soared Thursday

What happened

Shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) jumped 26.3% on Thursday after the broadband provider announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2019 results.

So what

Consolidated Communications' quarterly revenue fell 4% year over year to $331 million, translating to adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of roughly $670,000, or $0.01 per share, swinging from a $0.09-per-share loss in last year's fourth quarter. Most analysts were forecasting an adjusted loss of $0.02 per share on revenue of $329.7 million.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

CEO Bob Udell lauded the relative consistency and stability of both their revenue and adjusted EBITDA -- which dropped a modest 1.1% to $130.9 million this quarter -- adding that consumer broadband revenue rose 1.4% while commercial and carrier data-transport revenue gained 2%. At the same time, Udell credited "disciplined cost management and process improvements" for driving a 10.4% reduction in operating expenses during the quarter.

Now what

For the full-year 2020, Consolidated Communications expects adjusted EBITDA to remain roughly flat at a range of $520 million to $525 million (from $523.5 million last year), while free cash flow should increase to a range of $145 million to $155 million (from $121.6 million in 2019).

In the end, Consolidated Communications' headline numbers weren't exactly jaw-dropping. But with shares of the beaten-down tech stock still reeling from their steep post-earnings decline last April, these stable results were exactly what investors needed to see.

10 stocks we like better than Consolidated Communications Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Consolidated Communications Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.