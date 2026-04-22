Why ConocoPhillips (COP) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $122.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.95% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.64%.

The energy company's stock has dropped by 7.03% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ConocoPhillips in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 30, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.6, marking a 23.44% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.28 billion, down 16.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.3 per share and revenue of $58.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.51% and -4.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 29.21% increase. At present, ConocoPhillips boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.31.

One should further note that COP currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 41, this industry ranks in the top 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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