Why Confluent Stock Was Racing Higher This Week

Data streaming company Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) was streaming stock market success in recent trading sessions. Following the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, investors leaped on the stock; as of early Friday morning its price had risen by almost 21% week to date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

A solid quarter, and a pair of new collaborations

Confluent's quarterly performance impressed not only investors, but a swarm of analysts that published bullish updates on the stock.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

For the quarter, Confluent's overall revenue leaped 23% higher year over year to top $262 million, although its non-GAAP (adjusted) net income sagged by 3% to land at slightly more than $31 million ($0.09 per share). Both figures were comfortably above the consensus analyst estimates, despite the dip in profitability.

The same day it published those results, the busy company also announced a pair of new business partnerships, one with data warehousing specialist Databricks, and the other with India-based tech company Jio Platforms. Of the two, arguably the more exciting is the latter, as the two companies will collaborate to push the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in the massive country.

The pundits became more positive

With this gush of positive news it was easy to be bullish on Confluent's future. Sure enough, more than a few analysts raised their price targets on the stock as the week progressed.

Among this group was JMP Securities. Its pundit Patrick Walravens reiterated his market outperform (i.e., buy) recommendation on Confluent shares, as well as his $40-per-share price target.

According to reports, Walravens believes the company has the most comprehensive data streaming platform on the scene -- a great asset in our current age of streaming -- and is in front of an addressable market worth roughly $60 billion.

Should you invest $1,000 in Confluent right now?

Before you buy stock in Confluent, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Confluent wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $829,128!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Confluent. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.